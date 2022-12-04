BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in November

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 12,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

