Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Update

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Berkeley Lights Price Performance

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 522,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

