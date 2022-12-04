Berenberg Bank Trims Future (LON:FUTR) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price target on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,481.75 ($29.69).

Future Price Performance

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,472 ($17.61) on Thursday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,368.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.13.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Future

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s payout ratio is currently 434.78%.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($118,440.08).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading

