Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

BHIL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,518. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

