Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Benchmark Electronics worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

