Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 106,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $451.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 7.43%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

