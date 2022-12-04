Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bear Creek Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.