BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 48,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,798. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

