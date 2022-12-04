Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 275,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

