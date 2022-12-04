Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 343,214 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,214 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYFW. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

MYFW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 4,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,416. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,562,494.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $31,867.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,335,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,562,494.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202 shares of company stock valued at $166,020. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

