Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,234 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.65. 167,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

