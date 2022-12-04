Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,757 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

