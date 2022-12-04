Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

