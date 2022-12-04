Barclays Trims Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Target Price to GBX 25

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSNF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

