Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

