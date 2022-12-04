Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
