Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

