Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.19 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

