Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after buying an additional 731,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.