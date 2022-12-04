Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after buying an additional 731,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 527,872 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
