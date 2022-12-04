AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 683,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.58). AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

