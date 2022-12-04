AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 905,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.91. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AXT

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

