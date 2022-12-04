Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

AX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 234,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

