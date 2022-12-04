Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

