AVINOC Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $82.07 million and $818,008.31 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

