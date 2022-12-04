Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $176.59 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $176.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,139,431 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
