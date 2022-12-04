Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $176.59 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $176.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,139,431 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

