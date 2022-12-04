AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,452 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. 33,479,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,813,064. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

