Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 568,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,651. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.83.

