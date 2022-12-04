Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 17,665 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 110,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 48,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 32,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $335.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

