Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $22.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after buying an additional 223,541 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 6,943,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $279.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

