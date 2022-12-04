Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,949 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.