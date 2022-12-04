Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,760. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.21 and its 200-day moving average is $359.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

