Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,180 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

