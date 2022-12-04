Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 893,985 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $144,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

