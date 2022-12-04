Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 21,972 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.62. 683,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

