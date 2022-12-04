Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average is $215.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

