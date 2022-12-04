ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,769,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,130. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.