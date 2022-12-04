ASD Price Hits $0.0752 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $49.68 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010707 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00240159 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07604224 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,923,402.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

