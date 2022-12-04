Arrow Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. NCR accounts for about 3.7% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 1,000,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

