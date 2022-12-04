Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $125.09 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.