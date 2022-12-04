Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 75,155 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,155 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.