Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $1,329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 16.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Murphy USA by 272.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $288.22 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $273.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.