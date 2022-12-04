Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,682. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arconic by 805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

