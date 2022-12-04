Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

NASDAQ APEN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

