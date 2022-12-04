Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $34.88 million and $122,123.95 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,189.26 or 0.06988470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

