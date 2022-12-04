Analyzing NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovaGold Resources and Ur-Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% Ur-Energy N/A -17.66% -9.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Ur-Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.15) -40.73 Ur-Energy $20,000.00 14,057.19 -$22.94 million ($0.06) -21.00

Ur-Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ur-Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ur-Energy beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

