Analysts Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) PT at GBX 1,150

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($13.76).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($14.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 820 ($9.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 953 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 954.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,671.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($13.98).

RS Group Cuts Dividend

RS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.