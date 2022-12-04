Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) – Research analysts at Indl Alliance S issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Indl Alliance S analyst N. Baydoun expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.01 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

