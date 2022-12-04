Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.65

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.99.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.72) to €23.90 ($24.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

