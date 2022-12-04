Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $31.20

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

