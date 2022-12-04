Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and $232,693.28 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

