AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $115.79 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

